Indian Media has claimed that the second time elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was the revered Muslim Ideologue ‘Sir’ Syed Ahmed Khan in his previous incarnation, ARY News reported.

A local news channel in India aired footage of Narendra Modi alongside one of the major proponents of ‘Two Nation Theory’ Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and claimed that their current Prime Minister was a staunch Muslim and practitioner of Islam in his past life.

Born to a Gujarati family in Vadnagar, Modi helped his father sell tea as a child, and has said that he later ran his own tea stall. He was introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a hardliner Indian right-wing organization at the age of eight.

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was a Muslim pragmatist, Islamic reformist, philosopher of the nineteenth century British India who has also been credited with laying the foundation of what came to be known as ‘The Two Nation Theory’.

The Two-nation theory is widely considered to be the basis of the creation of Pakistan. It states that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations by every definition; therefore, Muslims should be able to have their own separate homeland in the Muslim majority areas of India.

The hilarious claim comes in the midst of the Indian government showing interest in coming to the table with neighboring Pakistan over matter of mutual interests and challenges that the two countries have been embroiled in since gaining independence.

