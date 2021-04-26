MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to bring constitutional amendment for the formation of South Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the South Punjab secretariat, Imran Khan said that South Punjab would become a province and for that, they would move towards bringing a constitutional amendment in the Parliament.

He said that it has been decided that South Punjab would get its job quota as per its population.

“Construction of the secretariat will also help people as they will now not have to go to Lahore for resolution of their issues,” Imran Khan said adding that after inaugurating Multan Secretariat today, he would also inaugurate Bahawalpur secretariat soon.

The prime minister was all praise for Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar during the ceremony and said he wanted a man for Punjab, who could develop the province as per his vision and whose everything was for Pakistan and inside Pakistan.

“I wanted a man who did not go to London to spend his holidays,” he said while referring towards the Sharif family and said that previously a ‘Bollywood actor’-referring to Shahbaz Sharif- used to portray himself as a savior by spending millions in terms of advertisement.

He said that there was no comparison between them and Usman Buzdar as currently, efforts are being made to elevate the unprivileged areas of the province.

“I assure you that this would not have happened previously in Punjab,” he said adding that previous leaders invested in foreign assets and kept their children abroad while Usman Buzdar established shelter homes for people who used to sleep on footpaths within days of being asked.

