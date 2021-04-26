PM Imran Khan launches Kissan card scheme

MULTAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the incumbent government is committed to uplifting the living standards of farmers of the country, ARY News reported.

This he stated while addressing a ceremony to distribute Kissan Cards among the farmers in Multan. Terming the growers as the backbone of the country, PM Khan said the Kissan Card scheme is an important initiative taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to improve the living standards of the farmers.

“The scheme will raise the living standards of farmers.”

The progress of farmers will ultimately uplift the country. The premier said the farmers of wheat earned Rs500 billion for their crops and the rate of the wheat crop increased by Rs500 during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.

PM Khan said that his government is working on providing loans to the farmers through Kissan Cards to help them in compensating their losses.

He stressed the need to adopt modern cultivation methods to increase production. “The growers are still using old-age methods of cultivation.”

Advising the farmers to cultivate more wheat crops, the premier said the loss margin on cropping different vegetables and fruits is 50pc while it is only 20pc on the wheat crop.

“Our goal is to double the income of farmers.”

The ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khusro Bakhtiar.

