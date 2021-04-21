KP to be distributed into zones for providing relief to farmers: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be distributed into zones under the new agriculture policy for providing relief to the farmers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan made the announcement while chairing a high-level session related to the plantation of olive and saffron at KP Governor House. The session was attended by the KP governor, chief minister, provincial minister for environment and senior officers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has also joined the session through video link.

During a briefing, PM Imran Khan and the high-ups were told that olive plantation will not only end the import of olive but also enable the country to export it.

A comprehensive plan was also presented before the premier regarding the plantation of saffron in the province. He was told that saffron plantation will directly benefit the local farmers.

Moreover, the premier was also informed about the Fruit For All project which promotes the plantation of trees adjacent to roads besides introducing new genres and seeds of fruits and crops.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

On the occasion, he also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green Pakistan program. Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan accompanied the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan congratulated his team for the groundbreaking of the housing scheme and added that first time in the country’s history, efforts are being made to uplift the low-income segment of the society.

Comments

comments