PM directs highlighting corruption cases of opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a session of the spokespersons where he issued directives to highlight corruption cases of the opposition leaders besides elaborating the achievements of the incumbent government, ARY News reported on Monday.

The premier chaired a high-level session of the government spokespersons today where the participants decided to respond propaganda of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on every forum.

They have also agreed to give a full response to the opposition parties in the upcoming Senate elections.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that the process of accountability will be continued which is crucial for the development of a civilised society. He criticised that the opposition leaders have immediately joined hands to resist accountability process.

Read: Huge number of fuel stations selling smuggled petroleum products

While slamming the PDM leadership, the premier said that the opposition leaders have risked the lives of the nationals amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing campaign of the opposition parties for demanding NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] will never be granted.

PM Khan directed the spokespersons to highlight corruption cases of the opposition leaders for make nationals aware of their tactics to loot the national treasury.

He also instructed them to highlight the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government including the positive economic indicators.

He added that the federal government will be more focused on further improving its performance this year.

Comments

comments