KARACHI: Taking notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a crackdown against elements involved in it, reported ARY News.

The decision to launch the clampdown was taken during a high-level meeting which was attended by top civil and military officials. A report about trade of smuggled petroleum products in the country was presented to the premier.

The meeting was informed that the country is deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

The premier approved an action plan, according to which a crackdown will be launched against illegal petroleum outlets, FIRs will be registered against their owners, their properties will be forfeited and heavy fines will imposed.

The prime minister resolved that the money recovered from the anti-smuggling drive will be spent on the public.

