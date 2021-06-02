PM Imran Khan, Tajik president discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran (PM) Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s House discussed bilateral relations.

After the meeting, the two sides signed several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) to extend cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, a formal welcome ceremony in honor of visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was held earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the visiting dignitary.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

The Tajik president also planted a sapling in the Prime Minister House under Billion Tree Tsunami drive.

Earlier, President Emomali Rahmon along with a delegation met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the capital.

Talking to the visiting dignitary, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is determined to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan in diverse fields, including education, housing, infrastructure development, technology and energy.

The two countries have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade, he pointed out, adding it is welcoming that the leadership of both the countries has been endeavoring to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

