MUZAFFARGARH: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also accompanied by the prime minister on the occasion. The 100 bedded hospital state of art free of cost healthcare facilities to all segment of the society.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated Muzaffargarh- Dera Ghazi Khan road project in the city.

Earlier on February 20, lauding the services of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in the health sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the trust of his full cooperation and support.

Talking to a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT), who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that philanthropists’ cooperation with vulnerable segments of the society is commendable.

The delegation had briefed the prime minister about the trust’s services in the health sector. The trust is providing state of the art free of cost healthcare facilities at seven hospitals in various areas of the country, the RTEHT chairman had added.

He had said that the trust was also providing food to thousands of homeless people in shelter homes.

