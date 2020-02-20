PM Imran lauds services of Erdogan Hospital Trust

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the services of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in the health sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured the trust of his full cooperation and support, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT), who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that philanthropists’ cooperation with vulnerable segments of the society is commendable.

The delegation briefed the prime minister about the trust’s services in the health sector. The trust is providing state of the art free of cost healthcare facilities at seven hospitals in various areas of the country, said the RTEHT chairman.

He said that the trust is also providing food to thousands of homeless people in shelter homes.

Last year on May 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that 75 per cent patients were provided free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Addressing a fund raising ceremony in Peshawar, PM Imran had said, “Shaukat Khanum is the sole hospital in the world that provides free treatment to cancer patients.”

Recalling his memories, PM Imran had said that 30 year ago, everyone had told him that cancer hospital could not be established in Pakistan but had continued his efforts and visited different countries to raise funds for the hospital. The prime minister had said that he had launched the hospital’s project with Rs.10 million.

