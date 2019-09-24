PM Imran Khan, Turkish President discuss Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Both PM Khan and President Erdogan discussed the overall situation of the region and exchanged views on the occupied Kashmir situation.

Matters related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual interest also came under discussion.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York for a meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly Session.

Both dignitaries had discussed bilateral issues including the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

PM Imran Khan had also met US President Donald Trump in a televised event during which reporters were also present.

Speaking on the occasion the President of the United States had hailed Prime Minister of Pakistan for being a leader like him. He had said, “It’s an honor for me that I’m sitting with you and you (Pakistanis) are lucky people that you have Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Addressing the US president and the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said, “Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

“I honestly feel that this crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world,” the PM had said.

