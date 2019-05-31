MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan performed umrah along with his wife Bushra Bibi and federal ministers in the holy city of Makkah.

The prime minister prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan also performed umrah with the premier.

Prior to arriving in Makkah, PM Khan also paid his respects on the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered Nawafil on the sacred place of worship.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the Kingdom to represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Makkah on Friday (today).

The conference titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future’ is being hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The conference aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the difficulties and challenges they are facing.

Before the prime minister’s visit, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had arrived earlier in Saudi Arabia, participated in the ministerial meetings of Organization of Islamic Cooperation where he met various Foreign Ministers and members of the OIC.

