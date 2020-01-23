DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for dialogue to defuse tensions between the United States (US) and Iran saying any conflict between the two countries would be disastrous for the entire region.

“It would be a disaster if this conflict takes place between the US and Iran. Look at Afghanistan.. it has almost been 19 years and we are still finding a solution, still trying to get peace talks and ceasefire going, and still people are dying in Afghanistan despite spending trillions of dollars,” he said in an interview to an American TV channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Does the US want another conflict,” PM Imran Khan questioned, cautioning that the conflict with Iran would be “much, much more difficult than Afghanistan.”

He stressed that people should never rely on a military solution, adding when one uses the military to solve one problem, five more problems spring up.

Former president Pervez Musharraf, when he was joining the US war on terror, said it will only span few weeks or maximum two-three months, he recalled, adding, “War is never a solution. People who try to solve issues through bloodshed and war alway cause mayhem in the world.”

A conflict right now with Iran would be disastrous for developing countries as oil prices will shoot up, counties like Pakistan that are “balancing budgets” will lose everything, and poverty will be on the rise, the premier said.

About the Kashmir dispute, PM Imran Khan said India has been taken over by “extremist ideology” that could potentially spill over into armed conflict between the two nuclear rivals.

“Kashmir is, you know, it’s a far more serious problem than people realize, (than) the world realizes. The problem is that India has been taken over by an extremist ideology, which is called Hindutva or the RSS,” he said.

“This is serious because there are two nuclear-armed countries,” Imran Khan said. “That’s why I want President Trump, head of the most powerful country in the world — he should intervene right now. United Nations, or President Trump through the U.N. at least.

“Kashmir is a disputed territory between Pakistan and India,” Khan said.

