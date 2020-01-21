PM Imran Khan meets Donald Trump on WEF sidelines in Davos

DAVOS: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met with the President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Expressing pleasure upon meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan, US President Donal Trump says that he considered him to be a friend, to which Imran Khan replied in kind stating that he was happy to meet the dignitary again.

Read More: PM Imran Khan embarks on three-day visit to Davos

PM Imran Khan while addressing the United States President raised the issue of the situation unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities the people were being subjected to in the region.

The Pakistani premier also talked about Pakistan’s overtures in the Afghan Peace Process and said that he looked forward to discussing the important matter with the US president.

Donald Trump on the occasion said that he will discuss Kashmir and the other underlying issues between India and Pakistan with PM Imran Khan and will ponder over how the United States can resolve them amicably.

The US President said that he was watching the situation in Kashmir “closely” and “certainly will be helping.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Davos, Switzerland on a three-day official visit earlier in the day, to attend the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020.

Read More: US Ambassador Alice Wells calls upon Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistants to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Moeed Yusuf accompanying the Prime Minister.

Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at Large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will later join the PM in the important trip.

Comments

comments