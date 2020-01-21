US Ambassador Alice Wells calls upon Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells called upon the Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Pakistan, Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The two dignitaries held fruitful discussions on bilateral relations and regional issues whereas secretary Sohail Mahmood also apprised the guests with the current state of affairs in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, intensified ceasefire violations from the Indian side, belligerent rhetoric of the Indian civil and military figures, and India’s aggressive measures along the LoC. The importance of the international community playing its role in the peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute was emphasized.

Political engagement and economic partnership were discussed, It was stressed that a strong trade and investment relationship was key to advancing the shared vision of the leadership of both countries for the long term, broad-based and enduring partnership.

The two sides also discussed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace and reconciliation process. The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue to support the peace process and pursue positive development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Referring to Foreign Minister’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United States, and his telephone conversations with other Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the efforts for de-escalation of tensions and promoting the prospects of a diplomatic way forward on the differences and disputes in the Middle East.

