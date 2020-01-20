Problems of Pakistani immigrants in US near resolution: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Monday met the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs to the United States, Alice Wells, matters pertaining to regional and national security discussed, ARY News reported.

The interior minister said that the matter of illegal Pakistani immigrants residing in the United States has been discussed extensively and is near resolution.

Miss Wells said that the United States government held the efforts being made by the Pakistani government in high regard and looks to strengthen ties.

“We are trying to formulate a workable, stable method of verifying passports and other related documents of people travelling from Pakistan to the United States,” said Alice Wells.

“Cases resolved in the months of November, December and January have already been sent to the American Embassy.”

Earlier on December 31, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back hundreds of Pakistani nationals languishing in different jails of Malaysia to Pakistan as part of an initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) B773-PK9894 carrying Pakistani immigrants arrived in Islamabad at 6:40 pm. They were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari and Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan at the Islamabad airport.

According to a press release by the foreign office, the Malaysian government introduced a Back4good (B4G) Amnesty Scheme to facilitate voluntary repatriation to countries of origin starting from 1 August 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019.

