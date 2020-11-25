PM Imran Khan, Punjab CM hold one-on-one meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have held a one-on-one meeting in Lahore where he briefed the premier regarding the performance of the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The chief minister also apprised the premier regarding the political and administrative matters of the province in the meeting. PM Imran Khan has been briefed on the progress of the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project.

During the PM’s ongoing visit, Imran Khan will also be given briefings on the Walton Airport project, universal health insurance, mega projects and legislations in the Punjab Assembly.

PM Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate Firdous Market Underpass. The 540-long underpass has been completed with the cost of Rs1.17bn. The project will benefit more than 100,000 people.

During his last visit on October 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to ensure the phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab.

