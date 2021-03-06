PM Khan to take vote of confidence from NA today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly (NA) today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

The NA session summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi to meet today at 12:15 pm for this purpose.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has 181 votes in the 341 members National Assembly while the opposition alliance has 160 votes. The Prime Minister will have to get 171 votes.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would table the resolution asking for a vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the lower house of the Parliament.

The resolution would state that: ” This House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

President summons NA session for PM Imran's vote of confidence

In a bid to win a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure their timely presence in the House on Saturday (today).

In a letter to the PTI’s MNAs as the party chairman, PM Imran said, “You are required to take part in the voting on a resolution for a vote of confidence in the prime minister as per the direction of the party.”

The prime minister warned that action will be taken against the absentee MNAs under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

