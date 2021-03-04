President summons NA session for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Imran Khan today announced to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, President Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat.

The session has been summoned session for purpose of requiring the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

President Islamic Republic of 🇵🇰 has summoned the National Assembly to meet on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. for purpose of requiring the Prime Minister to obtain vote of confidence from National Assembly under Article 91(7) of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan — National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) March 4, 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz confirmed today that the special session of the National Assembly has been summoned on Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence after the government-backed Senate candidate Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate polls on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the development said that PM Khan has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

Furthermore, he added that PM Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for Senate Chairmanship by the government.

Earlier today PM Imran his address to the nation has raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals “buying” votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.

Criticizing the secret balloting, PM Imran accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of protecting those who made money during the recent Senate elections. “The secret ballot system in Senate polls has damaged the democracy,” said the prime minister in his address.

