PM Khan condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday condemned the terrorist attack through an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on security forces in North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

The premier expressed deep condolence with families of martyred Army soldiers and prayed for early recovery of wounded personnel in the attack. He paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces for establishing peace in the tribal region.

Deeply saddened to learn of the shahadat of 3 officers &1 soldier from a terrorist-planted IED blast in Kharkamar, N.Waziristan. My condolences to the families of the Shuhada & prayers for recovery of the injured. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2019

He said that few anti-state elements are luring dignified tribesmen and the state will not tolerate such segments to destroy peace situation.

I salute the sacrifices & bravery of our soldiers in keeping us safe. The whole nation stands behind them. https://t.co/uYpmfY2iHP — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, four military officers and a soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place in North Waziristan on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident occurred in Kharqamar area where terrorists have targeted a patrolling vehicle through an IED planted on the roadside that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four security officials.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

According to ISPR, the attack was carried out in the area where security forces are carrying out actions against terrorists. The military’s media wing added that at least 10 security officials were martyred and 35 injured in different incidents during the last month.

The latest attack signalled a rise in violent attacks by terrorists in the sensitive area of Kharqamar where a Pakistan Army check post had been attacked on May 27, martyring a soldier by a group of activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists, who attacked Makki Garh Post in Shawal, North Waziristan, said ISPR.

