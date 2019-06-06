Two FC personnel martyred in Balochistan’s Harnai district

RAWALPINDI: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Harnai district of Balochistan on Thursday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Army’s media wing, the terrorists targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid Security duties in Harnai district.

The martyred personnel include Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat, said the statement.

The statement further said that the security forces condoned off the area and launched search operation to apprehend the terrorists involved in the attack.

Earlier on May 13, at least four policemen had been martyred while 12 others injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) had been exploded in the city’s Mini Market area.

The blast occurred near an on-duty mobile of Rapid Response Group (RRG) of Police, parked near the vicinity.

The injured had been shifted to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.Hospital sources had said that two injured officials had been in critical condition.

