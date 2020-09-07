ISLAMABAD: Australian iron ore company Fortescue Metals Group’s Chairman Andrew Forrest on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed keen interest to invest in renewable energy sector and green industry in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Andrew Forrest expressed the hope that the investment by Fortescue Group will result in creation of employment opportunities for the local community and introduction of new technology solutions for a host of industries.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the interest of Fortescue Group in Pakistan and assured all possible facilitation in undertaking business ventures in the country.

He highlighted economic recovery of the country in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and investment friendly policies being pursued by the present government.

The prime minister underscored the government’s strategy to contain spread of virus through smart lockdowns and simultaneously reaching out to the millions of poor through government’s flagship Ehsaas Program.

Earlier on August 31, a delegation of American Business Council of Pakistan had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their desire to improve their investments in the country.

The delegation had lauded the government’s policies to facilitate the business community in the country and ease of doing measures.

The members of the group had also briefed the prime minister regarding investments made by different companies in the American Business Council.

