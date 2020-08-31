American Business Council delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of American Business Council of Pakistan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their desire to improve their investments in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The delegation lauded the government’s policies to facilitate the business community in the country and ease of doing measures.

The members of the group also briefed the prime minister regarding investments made by different companies in the American Business Council.

They were of the view that investment opportunities were improving in the country owing to business-friendly policies of the incumbent government.

“Such measures have boosted the confidence of the US companies working in Pakistan and they wanted to improve the size of their investments,” the members in the delegation said and presented suggestions to the prime minister to further improve the policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that it was their priority to eliminate difficulties faced by the business community. “We have given a special package for the construction industry,” he said adding that they have also formed a committee to give a boost to small and medium enterprises.

The delegation presented a Rs 17 million cheque to the prime minister for the coronavirus relief fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 24 invited the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.

Read More: Provision of all possible facilities to business community top priority: PM Imran

Talking to a delegation of Chinese investors along with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that strengthening business to business ties among the people of Pakistan and China is the government’s top priority.

He assured the Chinese investors that his government will accord the highest priority to the provision of every possible facilitation to the Chinese investors. PM Imran reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny.

On the occasion, the Chinese investors thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and the business community in Pakistan.

Comments

comments