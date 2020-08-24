PM Imran invites Chinese business houses to open offices in Pakistan    

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday invited the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese investors along with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that strengthening business to business ties among the people of Pakistan and China is the government’s top priority.

He assured the Chinese investors that his government will accord the highest priority to the provision of every possible facilitation to the Chinese investors. PM Imran reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny.

On the occasion, the Chinese investors thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and the business community in Pakistan.

Earlier on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that provision of all possible facilities to the business community was the top priority of the government.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed to ensure participation of the private sector in the development projects. He had said that public-private partnership was the need of the hour.

