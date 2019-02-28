SRINAGAR: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of peace, occupied Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti urged New Delhi to reciprocate in the same gesture.

Praising PM Imran Khan, Mehbooba Mufti said that the decision to release the Indian pilot, who was captured by Pakistan after an air strike conducted by New Delhi in Pakistani territory this week, made pleased not only the pilot’s family but the entire Indian nation.

She said that Pakistani premier showed a great gesture of peace and reconciliation and emphasized the New Delhi’s leadership to give response in the same way.

Read More: ‘Excellent, statesmanlike speech’: India appreciates PM Imran Khan’s address

Criticizing the Indian media, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Some of our TV channels are trying to demean the great goodwill gesture for reconciliation and peace shown by Pakistani leadership.”

In a video statement, she said that people of occupied Kashmir were the worst victim of tension between Pakistan and India. The former chief minister hoped the Pakistan would take action over the evidences which would be provided by the Indian government.

Mehbooba Mufti urged the Indian government to play its due role to defuse the prevailing tension between the two nuclear powers in the region. She underscored the need to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

