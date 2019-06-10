PM Imran directs KP govt to adopt austerity in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of current fiscal situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to adopt austerity in upcoming provincial budget, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad on KP’s annual budget 2019-20, the prime minister asked the provincial government to initiate the austerity drive from powerful and set an example for the masses.

PM Imran said that the development and uplift of tribal district should not be affected by the drive and added that the savings would be spent on the progress of under privileged areas.

PM Imran was apprised that uplift of newly merged tribal districts in KP was given top priority in the next budget. He was briefed that the KP government was focusing on economic resources.

The meeting was also informed that special emphasis was being laid on promotion of information technology and industries in the province.

KP Chief minister Mahmood Khan, State Bank governor, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and other high officials were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh reiterated that difficult decisions will have to be made in order to bring deteriorated economic situation under control.

The finance adviser, while presenting Economic Survey Report in a press conference, suggested to control imports first in order to make improvements in the national economy.

