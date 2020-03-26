PM Imran lauds China’s support in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the medical equipment provided by Beijing will greatly strengthen the country’s capacity, ARY News reported.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the people of China in their fight against coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, the Chinese ambassador said that his government and leadership remained firmly committed to supporting Pakistan in combating COVID-19 as the highest priority.

Read More: China sends first batch of epidemic relief materials to Pakistan

Earlier on March 25, a cargo plane bound for Pakistan carrying a big supply of epidemic relief material had departed for Pakistan.

The necessary medical equipment had been sponsored by Chinese businessman Jack Ma’s Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation had taken.

The official Twitter account of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had tweeted out pictures of the consignment and had said that China was standing together with Pakistan through thick and thin.

