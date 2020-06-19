PM Imran urges writers to promote national values, ideology       

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged writers to promote national values and Ideology of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to renewed writers and intellectuals via video link, PM Imran has called for immediate steps to acquaint the new generation with the national identity and the ideology.

1) وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے ملک کے نامور لکھاریوں کی ویڈیو لنک کے ذریعے ملاقات وزیر اطلاعات سینیٹر شبلی فراز اور معاون خصوصی برائے اطلاعات لیفٹنٹ جنرل(ر) عاصم سلیم باجوہ بھی اجلاس میں شریک pic.twitter.com/lSCJgAs66x — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 19, 2020

He said efforts for the promotion of national culture and civilization will be welcomed at the government level.

The prime minister said that the onslaught of foreign culture which is repugnant to Islamic morals and national values, is posing serious threat to our history, culture and social values.

He said at the same time knowledge about Islamic heroes, ancestors and national history is becoming limited among the new generations.

Earlier on March 6, highlighting “Pakistaniat” as well as promoting and safeguarding our society’s culture, values and traditions was the government’s foremost priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said.

According to the PM Office, he had said that while presiding over a meeting on revival of the Pakistani film industry in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, information secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and other officials were in attendance in the meeting.

