PM Imran directs to ensure public-private partnership in uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to ensure partnership of private sector in development projects and existing laws should be reviewed to provide maximum facilitation in this regard and remove bottlenecks to guarantee overwhelming participation of the private sector.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran said the development process can be accelerated by facilitation of the private sector and utilizing least resources in various fields like energy, infrastructure, tourism, and communication. He said projects worth billions of rupees can be initiated in this way, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister directed ministers and provincial chief secretaries to identify such development projects in their respective departments to start work on them by simplifying various laws and investing less financial resources.

Govt committed to facilitate private sector for sustainable economic growth: Khusro Bakhtiar

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran said that creation of job opportunities for youth and expediting economic process in the country was the top priority of the government.

He said, “Pakistani youth is a valuable asset of the country and there is a need to utilize their talent in a positive manner and out of the box thinking is required for this purpose.” The prime minister also highlighted the importance of capacity building of ministries and provincial departments.

The meeting also identified various projects in energy, communication, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, waste management, social sector, real estate, and other sectors, where development projects can be materialized with partnership of private sector.

It was told that the government is trying hard to promote public-private partnership and maximum facilitation should be extended to ensure partnership of the private sector and job opportunities for the youth.

