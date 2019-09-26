PM Imran, Russia’s foreign minister discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, sources said and added that they also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and current level of bilateral relations between the two counties, the sources added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Read More: Russia willing to mediate on Kashmir dispute: FM Qureshi

Earlier on August 15, another success on the diplomatic front for Pakistan as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had affirmed that Russia was willing to play a role of mediator over the Kashmir dispute.

Moscow was fully aware of the situation in occupied Kashmir, therefore, it had decided not to object the holding of a meeting on Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, the minister had said.

FM Qureshi had held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and had briefed him on the current situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

comments