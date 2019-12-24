PM Imran, Saudi delegation discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Tamimi Group’s chairman along with a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, investment opportunities, ease of doing business, economic reforms and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Talking to the Saudi delegation, PM Imran said that Pakistan is blessed with four seasons, adding that it is an ideal place for agriculture, dairy and fisheries.

He said that the government was focusing on research to increase agriculture production. The prime minister said that the government was encouraging private sector to help boost exports.

Al-Tamimi Group chairman lauded the government’s measures for economic stability and added that the reforms will attract foreign investors to the country. He said, “Pakistan is my second home.”

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

