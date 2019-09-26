PM Imran seeks Indonesia’s support over Kashmir issue

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with Indonesia’s Vice President Jusuf Kalla on the sidelines of 74th UN General Assembly session in New York, ARY News reported.

Apprising Jusuf Kalla about Indian brutalities and deepening humanitarian crises in occupied Kashmir, PM hoped that Indonesia will support Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and current level of bilateral ties between the two counties.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Matters of mutual interests, deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, sources had said and added that they also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both the leaders had expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and current level of bilateral relations between the two counties, the sources had added.

