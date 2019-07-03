ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq on Wednesday said that PM Imran Khan would meet the Taliban leaders soon for a peaceful resolution of Afghan crisis and added that Afghan government had also shown its consent in this regard, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference on ‘Changing Regional Situation and Role of Pakistan’ in Islamabad, Naeemul Haq said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit had helped building up confidence between the two countries.

He said that the better Pak-Afghan ties would help resolve the issues of refugees and smuggling.

Talking about Pakistan’s current relations with India, Naeemul Haq said, “We hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kartarpur corridor on the eve of 585th birth anniversary of Gurunanak in November.”

Earlier on June 27, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan.

This he had said while talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister Qureshi had said Pakistan would continue playing its role for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan with sincerity, good intentions and an open heart.

