PM Imran urges UNHRC to probe human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday demanded of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to immediately set up an independent investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Hailing the statement of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) on Kashmir issue, PM Imran said that the commissioner, in its two reports on Kashmir, had also recommended an investigation commission to probe human rights violations in the held valley.

I especially welcome the statement by the UNHCHR in Geneva today. I call upon the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up the indep Investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in IOJK as recommended by the UNHCHR’s two reports on Kashmir. The time to act is now. pic.twitter.com/Xy8hfkDwe2 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 9, 2019

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, PM Imran said,” The international community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by occupation Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege.”

The prime minister urged the world community to act on Kashmir before it’s too late.

Read More: UN rights chief’s statement on Kashmir ‘very encouraging,’ says Qureshi

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s statement on the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was “very encouraging.”

“What have we been saying all along was expressed at the start of the Human Rights Council session today,” Qureshi had said, who arrived in Geneva to attend the 42nd meeting of the council.

Comments

comments