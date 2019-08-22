PM Imran urges UNSC, rights groups to take notice of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and international human rights organizations to take notice of deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of Kashmir core group, PM Imran said that the world should play its role to prevent impending genocide of Kashmiris in the held valley.

According to a declaration, the meeting expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and condemned the grave human rights volition, atrocities and prolonged lock-down in the occupied valley.

Indian government had put the regional peace at risk by scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir through a presidential decree, read the statement.

Read More:Pakistan urges world to take cognizance of blatant HR violations in IoK: FO

Earlier in the day Pakistan had impressed upon the international community to take cognizance of blatant human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces in Kashmir.

At his weekly news briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had said the occupied valley had been converted into the largest prison in the history of mankind.

More than fourteen million people were incarcerated in their homes. He had said the Indian government had stationed over nine hundred thousand troops in the valley and Kashmiris are being denied access to any form of communication.

Comments

comments