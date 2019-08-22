ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has impressed upon the international community to take cognizance of blatant human rights violations by the Indian occupying forces in Kashmir.

At his weekly news briefing on Thursday (today), Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the occupied valley has been converted into the largest prison in the history of mankind.

More than fourteen million people are incarcerated in their homes. He said the Indian government has stationed over nine hundred thousand troops in the valley and Kashmiris are being denied access to any form of communication.

He further stated that a humanitarian crisis is looming as occupied Kashmir is facing the shortage of food and medicines.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s telephonic conversations with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the spokesperson said Trump’s consistent engagement is a manifestation of his interest in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan is considering all options on Kashmir. He said active consultations are going on amongst all the stakeholders for this purpose.

The spokesperson said India cannot impose curfew in the occupied territory for an indefinite period. He said the resolution of this outstanding dispute is imperative in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said several countries have offered mediation on Kashmir dispute but we cannot move forward unless India agrees to it.

The spokesperson expressed concerns over the closure of social media accounts which are supporting the Kashmir cause. He said it is against the free speech and the matter has been taken up with the relevant authorities.

When asked about Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson said it is Pakistan’s desire and effort that the corridor opens as per the scheduled time.

Responding to a question, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said there is no organized presence of Daesh in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is however concerned over the outfit’s rise in neighboring Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has sincerely supported international efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan as part of shared responsibility. He said we believe that a final and durable solution in Afghanistan will be a victory for the Afghans, the regional countries and the international community but it should be fully led and owned by Afghans.

