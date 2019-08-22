BRUSSELS: The Kashmir Council Europe organized a sit-in protest in the city deemed the European headquarters against the Indian brutalities in Kashmir and occupation of the disputed territory.

The protest sit-in, held at Place Schuman in front of EU External Action Service in Brussels, was attended by a huge gathering including the Europe-based Kashmiris, Pakistanis and their sympathizers.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, who is determined to continue to protest against the genocide of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir said India has sent a large number of extremists of the fanatic Indian organizations to commit brutal acts against the people of the occupied territory.

He called upon the major powers of the world to put pressure on India to give the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Resistance leadership has appealed Ulema to raise the Kashmir issue during their Friday sermons.

The appeal was made through posters that appeared overnight in Srinagar.

The resistance leadership also appealed people to defy curfew and other restrictions and conduct big marches on streets against India’s anti-Kashmir moves and its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They further said that every person, young and old, men and women, should march to convey to India as well as the world that Kashmiris would not accept Indian occupation over their territory and the imposition of Hindu culture.

