NAB challenges bail to ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq in SC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the bail granted to former managing director PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq, in LNG case in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability bureau has filed a petition in the apex court against the decision of Islamabad High Court granting bail to Imranul Haq, a former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The NAB has pleaded to the court to declare the bail to Imranul Haq as void.

The IHC verdict was against decisions of the Supreme Court in which the high court has ignored the parameters set by the apex court, the NAB argued in its petition. “There were no substantial grounds for granting bail to the accused,” petition further argued.

The high court had granted bail to Sheikh Imranul Haq over his petition in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case on November 26 last year.

LNG scandal

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

