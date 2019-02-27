In-camera briefing to parliamentary leaders begins

ISLAMABAD: An in-camera briefing to parliamentary leaders over Indian aggression has commenced in Parliament House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor arrived at Parliament House where an in-camera briefing will be given to parliamentary leaders by high-level security officials regarding Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The military spokesperson will brief the political leadership regarding Pakistan’s response against Indian aggression.

The session is being attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from government side while opposition leaders including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and others were also present.

Later, the briefing session was also joined by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The parliamentary leaders will also be briefed by the foreign minister and Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) regarding Islamabad’s efforts to counter Pakistan-India escalation, sources said.

Earlier in the day, two fighter jets of Indian Air Force (IAF) were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright day light over violation of Line of Control (LoC), and in a robust response, the PAF destroyed two aircraft of IAF inside Pakistani airspace. Moreover, two Indian pilot has been arrested by Pakistani troops.

The federal government had also decided to summon a joint parliament session on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss the prevailing situation.

