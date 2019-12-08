In-house change out of question: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday categorically rejected the possibility of in-house change in the country and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government will complete its five-year constitutional term, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Nowshera, Pervez Khattak said that opposition leaders including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were spreading false and baseless propaganda.

He said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were involved in mega money laundering and added that they put the country under heavy debt.

The minister said that the government will not compromise on ongoing accountability process at all costs.

Read More: Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Dr Firdous

Earlier on November 30, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the government will complete its five-year constitutional tenure.

Taking jib at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Dr Firdous had said, “The government was moving forward in the light of Fazlur Rehman’s speeches in the parliament when he used to say that the parliament should complete its constitution term.”

She had said,” The parliament cannot be fake until Fazl’s son and his party leaders are sitting in it.”

