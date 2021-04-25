NEW DELHI: Breaking its own record, India on Sunday recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases.

Hospitals in New Delhi and Mumbai are facing an acute shortage of oxygen due to a sharp increase in Covid cases.

“Please help us get oxygen, there will be a tragedy here,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conference on Friday.

The crisis is also being felt in other parts of the country, with several hospitals issuing public notices that they don’t have medical oxygen. Local media reported fresh cases of people dying in the cities of Jaipur and Amritsar for lack of gas.

On Saturday, as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current Covid-19 wave, Pakistan had offered to provide relief support to New Delhi to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items.

