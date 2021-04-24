Pakistan offers medical aid to India amid growing Covid-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current Covid-19 wave, Pakistan on Saturday offered to provide relief support to New Delhi to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items.

“The concerned authorities of Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items,” reads the statement from the Foreign Office.

“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today expressed solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous COVID-19 wave witnessing record worldwide virus cases in a day and acute shortage of oxygen at health facilities.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he wanted to express their solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19.

“Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood [and] the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” the prime minister said in his message on the micro-blogging site. I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021 Other than Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers have also sympathized with the people of India, who are suffering from the worst COVID-19 globally. In a sense of solidarity, netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of the crazy blow of the Covid-19 second wave. India registered 3,00,164 new COVID19 cases on Saturday. As many as 2,060 deaths were also recorded on the day.

