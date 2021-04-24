ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous COVID-19 wave witnessing record worldwide virus cases in a day and acute shortage of oxygen at health facilities, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he wanted to express their solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021



“Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood [and] the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” the prime minister said in his message on the micro-blogging site.

Other than Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers have also sympathized with the people of India, who are suffering from the worst COVID-19 globally.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter to extend his support and sympathies to the people of India reeling under the rampaging wave of the coronavirus.

“We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID19 infections, that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in #India,” he wrote on Twitter.

FM Qureshi said Covid-19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with the SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic, he reiterated.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted, “In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times get over soon. #coronavirus.”

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said it is painful to see the suffering of our neighbours, ordinary Indian citizens as they grapple with Covid 19 and oxygen shortages.

