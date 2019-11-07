The Indian government has given political clearance to Navjot Sidhu to attend the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony in Pakistan.

The Indian government allowed Navjot Sidhu to attend Kartarpur opening after he wrote the third letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking clearance to attend the event.

The Congress leader had written a third letter to Indian govt in which he maintained that if he receives no response, he will go to the shrine across the border like “any other pilgrim”.

On a special directive from Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed approached Sidhu to extend the invitation for the grand ceremony on November 9.

The Indian politician accepted the invite with pleasure and expressed gratitude for being requested to attend a historic event.

Pakistan is all set to open its doors for the Sikh community from across the globe on November 9.

In a Facebook post, he said the corridor will be opened to the public on November 9.

The prime minister said the world’s largest Gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the world.

In the agreement, Islamabad had kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

