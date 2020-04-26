India burning in the flames of fascism lit by Modi Govt: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Law Minister for Punjab Raja Basharat on Sunday showed solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Basharat said that the Indian Armed Forces have set the most horrendous precedent by harassing innocent and helpless Kashmiri women.

The minister said that India is working on the fascist agenda of Narendra Modi and the country is burning in the fire lit by the extremist government.

Raja Basharat said that Ulema should put special emphasis on the Kashmir issue when praying during Ramzan.

The law minister said that the valley is under a barbaric lockdown since the past eight months and the situation there has become dire.

The minister also lauded the active role played by Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the plight of Kashmiris in the entire world.

