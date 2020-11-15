MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India wants to create unrest in Pakistan by sponsoring terrorism in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media in Multan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India wants to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and for this purpose, New Delhi has set-up terrorist camps in a neighboring country.

The foreign minister said New Delhi has allocated 80 billion rupees for terrorists and established terrorist training camps on its soil to disrupt CPEC projects.

He said India also wants to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan during and after elections and the dossier, containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism has exposed Indian plans.

FM Qureshi said India has become a threat to the region’s peace and stability and the International community should take notice of the Indian nefarious designs.

He also underlined the need for unity to foil Indian nefarious designs.

Foreign Minister said India is also using Afghan soil against Pakistan, therefore Pakistan and Afghanistan should devise a comprehensive strategy to fight against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday flanked by DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said India is upscaling terrorism in Pakistan and had also expressed its illegal steps at different forums.

The time has arrived to take the nation and international community in confidence as silence is neither in the national interest nor favours stability in the region.

