India imposes curfew in Srinagar, suspends internet service

SRINAGAR: India has imposed a curfew for an indefinite period in the occupied Kashmir and suspended internet service. The Indian authorities have banned movement of public and closed all educational institutions.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMC), the people have been banned from movement in the valley under section 144.

The internet and mobile phone services have been suspended in the occupied valley, whereas more 28,000 Indian army personnel have been deployed in the area.

Earlier, a meeting of political leaders held under former chief minister Farooq Abdullah warned against any tinkering with the special status of the occupied territory as guaranteed under Article 35A of the Indian constitution.

Read more: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone placed under house arrest

An important meeting of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir has been summoned on Monday (today), to discuss Kashmir situation.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad with Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam in the chair. The meeting likely to pass a resolution condemning Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and use of cluster ammunition against civilians along the line of control.

Officials from Foreign Office will brief the committee on the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

