India trying to divert world’s attention from protests: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Thursday termed movement by India along Line of Control, as an act to divert World’s attention from the ongoing protests over citizenship bill.

Ali Zaidi replying to Press Trust of India’s tweet, said, “Nothing but a silly move to try and distract attention from what is happening inside of India.”

“Politics of hate & racism will not sell in this day and age”, the minister continued in his tweet.

Nothing but a silly move to try and distract attention from what is happening inside of India! Every move that @narendramodi makes is taking him closer to his political end. Politics of hate & racism will not sell in this day and age. https://t.co/Azq81UGEzk — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 19, 2019

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said our armed forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression.

Talking to ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said extra ordinary movement is being reported along the LoC from Indian side, India always try to have adventure, when it is trapped in domestic problems.

Warning the BJP government, he had said Pakistan to respond aggressively in case of any cross border misadventure .

