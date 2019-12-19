ISLAMABAD: Reacting on the movement at the Line of Control (LoC) from Indian side, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said our armed forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said extra ordinary movement is being reported along the LoC from Indian side, India always try to have adventure, when it is trapped in domestic problems.

Warning the BJP government, he said Pakistan to respond aggressively in case of any cross border misadventure .

Earlier, the FM, in a series of letters in recent months, has consistently updated the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary General on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Qureshi apprised the UN Security Council and Secretary General on Indian actions that continue to escalate tensions in an already tense environment in South Asia.

He said that Hindutva theory has gripped whole India, whereas, protests and bloodshed are continued across the neighbouring country against the controversial citizenship bill. The foreign minister added that different states have also rejected to follow the controversial law.

