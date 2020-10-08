India doing terrorism in occupied Kashmir: Pakistan

NEW YORK: Pakistan has said that India is using terrorism as an instrument of its coercive policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

This was stated by Pakistani diplomat Zulfiqar Cheena in the UN session held in New York.

He said the reign of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has done little to frustrate the indigenous and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said no amount of extra-judicial killings in fake encounters can ever take away the desire for freedom from the oppressed people of Kashmir.

He said India is financing and organizing secret mercenary terrorist organizations based outside our borders to conduct attacks in Pakistan to impede the implementation of the CPEC.

Read more: FM Qureshi highlights Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Zulfiqar Cheena said India’s Hindu supremacist organizations, especially the fascist RSS, has, for decades, preached the violent suppression of India’s 180 million Muslims.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said India’s hostile behaviour poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing the virtual meeting of Conservative Friends of Pakistan, the foreign minister said he has written a number of letters to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council on the Indian posture.

