India planning false flag operation against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

DUBAI: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India along with its allies is preparing for a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from the inner situation, ARY News reported.

He was addressing the Pakistani Business Community in the UAE. “India preparing for a surgical strike over Pakistan and waiting for a green signal from its allies to attack”, FM Qureshi was quoted as saying.

Qureshi said he wants to aware the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the International of the heinous designs of India against Pakistan.

Pakistan is fully aware of the game, India is trying to play in the region, he added.

He said the entire India including farmers is protesting against the Modi-regime’s Hindutva policies.

The foreign minister said police is involved in torturing people by raiding Muslim majority areas in India and the occupied Kashmir.

Earlier this year, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the prime minister had highlighted Pakistan’s generosity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last four decades.

The premier had highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. He also highlighted the possibility of false flag operation by New Delhi to divert global attention from its unacceptable actions in IOJ&K.

